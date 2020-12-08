News

Reps summon AGF over $36.1m World Bank loan

The House of Representatives Public Accounts Committee (PAC), on Tuesday summoned the Acting Auditor General of the Federation, Mr Aghughu Adolphus over $36.1m World Bank assisted fiscal governance and institutions projects to the office of the Auditor General of the Federation.
The committee gave the order at the resumed investigation of the World Bank assisted loan in Abuja.
Following the absence of the Acting Auditor General of the Federation as the team led by a Deputy Director, Mr Babalola Olanrewaju could not explain to the parliament the rationale behind taking the loan in the first instance.
According to the chairman of the committee, Hon. Wole Oke: “We want to know what the loan was meant for before going to sign for it? What was your procurement plan before arriving at that figure? Or is it a reward? We need to know the programme plan how you want to ultilise the loan
“The Acting Auditor General of the Federation, we are aware of his journey but there is no need to hurry about it, let him cause appearance before the committee next week Tuesday to come and explain the rationale behind the loan and to provide other vital information about it.
“Let him come and brief us properly, it is a loan that will be paid back over the next 10 years, you will leave the service of the federation, your children and our children will be the one that will be repaying the loans to our creditors, that’s why the man himself has to come and explain to the parliarment personally.
“We knew the efforts we made about getting to the root of the loan, we knew how many battles we fought, the Office of the Auditor General of the Federation is starved of funds, the place is under staffed, yet that huge amount is hanging somewhere, this not acceptable
“The Office of the Auditor General of the Federation is saddled with the responsibility of auditing all the Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of the Federal Government for accountability and to boost anti-corruption crusade of President Muhammadu Buhari.”

