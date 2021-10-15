Reps summon Ahmed, Ali, Others over delayed e-commerce project

The House of Representatives yesterday resolved to invite the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Hajia Zainab Ahmed, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Godwin Emefiele and Comptroller General of Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), Hameed Ali, over the delay in the takeoff of the e-Customs project. Also, to be invited is the Chairman, Technical Committee on CISS and Managing Director of Adani Mega Systems Ltd.

The lawmakers took the decision following the passage of a motion on the ‘Urgent need to resolve the debacle between CBN Technological Committee on CISS and ADANI Mega Systems Ltd hindering the take-off of Nigerian Customs Service e- Customs modernisation project’, sponsored by Hon Leke Abejide (ACD, Kogi). Leading debate on the motion, Hon Abejide, who solicited for the House intervention to resolve the four-year-old contract signed on the July 13, 2017, informed that the CBN Technical Committee on Comprehensive Import Supervision Scheme (CISS) had agreement with Adani Mega Systems Ltd to engage the latter as Service Provider/Vendor for screening service infrastructure for the inspection of all inbound and outbound cargo in Nigeria.

He said: “The House is also aware that CBN, in the said letter of engagement dated February 2017, also stated its statutory mandate to manage and supervise the project (as provided in Sections 13(1), 15(i), and 5 of Pre- Shipment Inspection of Export Act, and Pre-Shipment Inspect of Imports Act).

“The House is further aware that a Build, Operate and Own Agreement between the Technical Committee on CISS (on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria) and Adani Mega Systems Ltd in relation to the provision of the scanning services infrastructures (scanners) required for all operations was sealed and a certificate of ‘No Objection’ was granted by the BPP after evaluating the profile of the company.

“The House is concerned that the level of engagement had reached the turning point whereby Adani Mega Systems Ltd had procured necessary equipment to commence the e- Customs projects as provided for in the contract, but since 13th July, 2017, the project had stalled without solution in sight, further causing tremendous revenue loss to the Federal Government which, according to the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, had earlier appraised of having the potential of yielding up to $176 billion over the course of the 20-year concession period.

“The House is also concerned that at the moment, Nigeria Customs Service still remains in the analogue era of conducting 100 per cent physical examination which in itself is a major cause of congestion to our ports and greater loss of revenue to our dear country. “The House is worried that the dispute between the two parties is causing entry of undetected arms and ammunition into the country’s ports and border stations as a result of no functional scanners. “The House notes that the 2022 budget provided for N3.9 trillion for debt servicing alone, and this is asides repayment of principal.

If the e-Customs is allowed to take off by settling the issues between the FGN and Adani, the issue of borrowing will be reduced to the barest minimum, if not eradicated, because the Nigeria Customs Service will be able to generate twice, if not thrice, of what is currently being generated. Despite all these obstacles, there is the possibility of NCS generating over N2 trillion this year 2021.

“The House further notes that for the interest of the country and to reduce the country’s debt profile, the lingering crisis between the Federal Government through the CBN Technical Committee on CISS and Adani Mega Systems Ltd needs to be urgently resolved,” Abejide urged. In adopting the motion, the House gave the Committee on Customs four weeks within which to complete the assignment.

