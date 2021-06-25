Reps summon Amaechi, NPA mgt over N166bn revenue

The House of Representatives has summoned the Minister of Transportation, Hon. Rotimi Amaechi, and the management of the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) to give details of N166.685 billion revenue that accrued to the organisation as at December 31, 2016 that was not properly captured in its statement of account.

They are to appear on July 6, 2021. Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), Hon. Wole Oke, who issued the directive on Thursday, said this was part of the queries from the Office of the Auditor General of the Federation. The minister and the management are to also explain cost of services rendered to the authority amounting to about N103.996 billion including channels and water ways maintenance (N65.130 billion) and port and quays expenses of N38.412 billion. The minister and the NPA management, who were initially expected to appear before the committee on Thursday, had pleaded for another date to cause appearance.

They will also respond to audit queries contained in the comments of the Auditor General of the Federation on the group financial statement of the Nigeria Port Authority for 2016. Similarly, they are expected to give a breakdown of the Ports and Quays Services income, stating the respective income from each of the services, scheduled oil terminal dues, details of pilotage and service boats and the nature of rentals services offered and rates applied.

In addition, they are expected the furnish the com-mittee with a breakdown of maintenance, budgetary provisions and evidence of work done on the channels and waterways as “examination of the accounts revealed that the channels and waterways maintenance rose from N44.427 billion in 2015 to N64.130 billion in 2016, an increase of over N20 billion. According to AGF’s reports, “the comments suggest that the NPA incurred about N38.412 billion as service charge on the ports and quays and demanded that the management of the authority provide details of how these charges were incurred and also to explained what they meant by the term “others” for which about N4.7 billion was spent.

The report further said examination of the accounts of the NPA revealed that Integrated Services Limited was over paid their commission to the tune of N2.099 billion. The minister and the NPA management are also to explain what happened to the dividend income of N643.006 million received from their joint venture partners as well as interest income of about N97.8 million and N28.7 million being interest from bank deposits and interest on loan and receivables, among other queries.

