Reps summon CAC boss over Illegal budget approval

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the House of Representatives yesterday summoned the registrar general of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), Alhaji Garba Abubakar, over allegations of illegal approval of budgets and extra-constitutional expenditures over the years. Chairman of the committee, Oluwole Oke (PDP, Osun), issued the summon at the beginning of the investigations of over 100 ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) of the federal government alleged by the Auditor General of the Federation to be operating illegal budgets and extraconstitutional expenditures over the years.

The committee accused headsof MDAsof undermining the constitutional power of the President by getting their budgets approved through the back door and rejected a team led by Mrs Glory Essien to represent the commission and insisted the CAC boss must cause an appearance in person with a warning to make him a sample for others should he failed tohonourthefinalsummons.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...