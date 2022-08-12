Reps summon Emefiele, Nami; to probe NNPL’s 200 accounts

The House of Representatives has invited the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, and Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) Executive Chairman, Muhammad Nami, as it investigates the over 200 bank accounts operated by the Nigerian National Petroleum Limited (NNPL).

The ad hoc committee investigating the subsidy regime made this known following its dissatisfaction with the presentation by the Special Assistant to Emefiele, Gabriel Ogunjemiluri, on the utilisation of the N6.7 trillion fuel subsidy within seven months at the continuation of the probe. A member of the committee, Mark Gbillah, who raised the motion for the invitation of the two personalities, said after listening to the presentation from Ogunjemiluri that: “N6.7 trillion in less than a year is being expended on subsidy.

We could expect that the CBN Governor would come here personally to address such an issue and the FIRS Chairman as well. I guess they believe this issue is not important enough for them to be here. “So, Mr. Chairman in my own opinion, I don’t think we should bother hearing any of the representatives of these two agencies that are here today. We would like the CBN governor and FIRS chairman to be here in person before this honourable committee of the House to address this critical issue.” Also yesterday, the committee summoned the Group Chief Executive Officer of the NNPL Mele Kyari for allegedly sponsoring 16 members of staff to London to reconcile accounts with an oil company. The committee directed the Clerk of the committee to write to Kyari to appear before them in their next sitting to, among others explain, why the firm engaged a London company to do business in Nigeria.

