Reps summon FIRS, NNPC, 24 MDAs over failure to render accounts

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Abuja

The House of Representatives Public Accounts Committee has invited management of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and 24 other ministries, departments and agencies over their failure to render audited accounts to Auditor General of the Federation.

 

The committee also gave heads of 17 subsidiaries of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) a seven-day ultimatum to appear before it over the nonrendering of their financial accounts.

 

The committee consequently threatened to issue bench warrants against the affected agencies should they faile to honour its summons on its adjourned date. According to the panel, “they are to appear before the committee on the investigative hearing on several audit queries raised against them by the Auditor General of the Federation over the years.”

 

The committee said it had just discovered that while all ministries, departments and agencies of the federal government were operating on the Treasury Single Account (TSA), subsidiaries under the NNPC have been operating commercial bank accounts without the knowledge of the Accountant General of the Federation, the practice, which it described as “illegal and unlawful.”

 

The committee led by Hon. Wole Oke (PDP, Osun) accused the NNPC of shielding its subsidiaries by not allowing them to appear before it to answer queries on their financial operations.

The chief financial officer of the NNPC, Umar Isa Ajiya, a couple of weeks ago, had appeared before the committee and submitted that the corporation was going to speak on behalf of the subsidiaries, a position that was rejected by the committee, insisting that the subsidiaries were legal entities and must speak on their own. Other MDAs invited include: the Ministry of Finance,

Budget and National Planning; Ministry of Interior; Ministry of  Works and Housing; Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment; Zenith Bank Plc. Headquarters; Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria; Ministry of Justice and the Nigeria Immigration Service.

 

Others are the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission; National Library of Nigeria; Fiscal Responsibility Commission; the Presidential Amnesty Programme; Standard Organization of Nigeria; Industrial Training Fund; National Lottery Trust Fund; West African Examination Council; Nigerian Football federation and the North East Development Commission

