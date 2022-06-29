News

Reps summon HoS, AGF, PTAD boss over pension arrears

The House of Representatives yesterday summoned the Head of Service of the Federation, Accountant General of the Federation, Director General of the National Pension Commission and the Executive Secretary of the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), over the non-payment of pensions and gratuities to retired federal civil servants for nine months.

 

The decision was consequent upon the approval of a motion sponsored by Sergius Ogun on the “Need to investigate the non-payment of pension arrears of retired federal civil servants by the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD).

Presenting the motion, Ogun noted that Section 88 (1) and (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) empowers the National Assembly to conduct investigations into the activities of any authority executing or administering laws made by the National Assembly;

 

The lawmaker said he was “Aware that section 14(2) (b) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) provides that the securityandwelfareof thepeople of Nigeria shall be the primary purpose of government

 

