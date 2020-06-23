Reps summon Industry Minister, SON mgt over six years’ unaudited accounts

The House of Representatives Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has summoned the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr Adeniyi Adebayo and the management of the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON).

They are to appear before the committee on Friday, June 26.

The committee issued the summons after the unanimous adoption of a motion by Hon. Fredrick Agbedi (PDP-Bayelsa) at an investigative hearing on Tuesday in Abuja.

The chairman of the committee, Hon. Wole Oke (PDP-Osun) said that SON is being given an opportunity to answer audit queries and defend its non-rendition of accounts for some financial years under review.

According to Oke: “SON has refused to render accounts and even to appear before the committee for an investigation bothering on none rendition of account.

“This agency has repeated refused to appear before this parliament; we do not believe that SON is bigger than the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria or above the laws of the land.

“If they have nothing to hide, they should appear and tell us why they have refused to render account to the Auditor General of the Federation.”

He accused SON of holding the Auditor General of the Federation hostage by not rendering its accounts.

