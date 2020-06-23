News

Reps summon Industry Minister, SON mgt over six years’ unaudited accounts

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Comment(0)

The House of Representatives Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has summoned the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr Adeniyi Adebayo and the management of the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON).

They are to appear before the committee on Friday, June 26.

The committee issued the summons after the unanimous adoption of a motion by Hon. Fredrick Agbedi (PDP-Bayelsa) at an investigative hearing on Tuesday in Abuja.

The chairman of the committee, Hon. Wole Oke (PDP-Osun) said that SON is being given an opportunity to answer audit queries and defend its non-rendition of accounts for some financial years under review.

According to Oke: “SON has refused to render accounts and even to appear before the committee for an investigation bothering on none rendition of account.

“This agency has repeated refused to appear before this parliament; we do not believe that SON is bigger than the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria or above the laws of the land.

“If they have nothing to hide, they should appear and tell us why they have refused to render account to the Auditor General of the Federation.”

He accused SON of holding the Auditor General of the Federation hostage by not rendering its accounts.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: Diri orders taskforce to unseal churches

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has directed the State Task Force on COVID-19 to unseal worship centres that were sealed up for violating the measures put in place by the state government to prevent the spread of the Corona Virus Disease (COVID- 19) in the state. This was as he warned violators to retrace […]
News

ECOWAS endorses Okonjo-Iweala for WTO DG

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

  T he Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has endorsed Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala for the position of Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).     This is contained in a statement signed by the President of Niger, Mahamadou Issoufou, on behalf of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government.     Okonjo-Iweala, Nigeria’s […]
News

COVID-19: FG to prioritise indigenous innovation in fighting pandemic

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

T he Federal Government has said that it will prioritize attention to and also support indigenous innovations in the fight against coronavirus. It also said that  the present administration was working towards deliberate development and deployment  of local content in the fight against COVID -19,  calling  on Nigerian youths to unleash their ingenuity for economic […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

%d bloggers like this: