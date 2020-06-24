News

Reps summon industry minister, SON over six years unaudited accounts

The House of Representatives Public Account Committee (PAC) has summoned the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr. Adeniyi Adebayo and the management of the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON). They were to appear before the committee on Friday, June 26.

The committee issued the summon after the unanimous adoption of a motion by Hon. Fredrick Agbedi (PDP-Bayelsa), at an investigative hearing yesterday in Abuja. Chairman of the committee, Hon. Wole Oke (PDP-Osun), said SON was being given an opportunity to answer audit queries and defend its non-rendition of accounts for some financial years under review.

According to Oke, “SON has refused to render accounts and even to appear before the committee for an investigation bothering on non-rendition of accounts. “This agency has repeatedly refused to appear before this parliament; we do not believe that SON is bigger than the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria or above the law of the land. “If they have nothing to hide, they should appear and tell us why they have refused to render account to the Auditor- General of the Federation,” he said. He accused SON of holding the auditor-general of the federation hostage by not rendering accounts. The chairman explained that the committee had referrals from the green chambers to investigate issues bothering on non-rendition of accounts by non-treasury funded agencies. He said SON had been invited severally and the management had continued to dodge without explanations.

