News

Reps summon Justice, Finance Ministers over Chinese loans

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Comment(0)

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami and her Finance, Budget and National Planning counterpart, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, are to appear before the House of Representatives Committee on Treaties, Agreements and Protocols next Tuesday. Malami and Ahmed are expected to face the committee alongside Transportation Minister, Hon. Rotimi Amaechi, and that of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Ali Pantami. The ministers would be responding to questions on the review and implementation programme of all existing bilateral loan agreements between Nigeria and the Chinese Export-Import Bank and other loans sourced from China to finance the Lagos- Ibadan rail line and other projects.

The invitation was contained in two separate letters dated August 18, 2020 and addressed to the ministers and signed by the chairman of the committee, Hon. Ossai Nicholas Ossai. The letters, with reference no: NASS/9HR/ CT.102/04, for AGF and NASS/HR/10/ CTPA/110/07/095B for Finance Minister requested for certain documents. Malami is asked to forward the following documents: Official documents of the Power of Attorney for signing the loans as prescribed in appendix 3 of the loan agreements, certified official copies of the legal opinion given on all facilities as prescribed in appendix 6 of the loans agreements.

He is also expected to submit official documents of the Power of Attorney for the appointment of the borrowers’ process agent on all loan agreements as prescribed in appendix 7 as well as official confirmation letter by the appointed borrower’s process agents prescribed in appendix 8 of the loan agreements.

The Justice Minister will equally provide official copies of Attorney General of the Federation’s authorisation of the loan agreements. For the Minister of Finance, she has been requested to submit all official certified documents of conditions precedent to the first drawdown of the loan facilities as prescribed in Appendix 1 of the loan agreements. “All certified official documents of conditions precedent for each drawdown after the first drawdown as required in Appendix 2 of the loan agreements. “Official documents of the Power of Attorney for signing the loans as prescribed in appendix 3 of the loan agreements.

“Official documents of Power of Attorney for drawdowns as prescribed in appendix 4 of the loan agreements. “Certified copies of all irrevocable notices of drawdown on all the loan facilities as prescribed in the appendix 5 of the loan agreements. “Certified official copies of the Legal Opinion given on all the loan facilities as prescribed in appendix 6 of the loan agreements. “Official documents of the power of attorney for the appointment of the borrower’s process agent on all loan agreements as prescribed in Appendix 7.

“Official confirmation letter by the appointed borrower’s process agents as prescribed in appendix 8 of the loan agreements. “Official copies of notices of effectiveness of the loan agreements issued on all the loan facilities as prescribed in appendix 9 of the loan agreements. “Official certified copies of repayments schedule submitted by Nigeria and accepted by the lender before the effective date of the loan agreements and official copies of the Attorney General of the Federation authorization of the loan agreements.” Recall that the probe committee suspended activities on Tuesday for one week to enable lawmakers study documents already submitted by various MDAs concerning the contracts in question.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Investors lose N399bn in June as COVID-19 heightens

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Chris Ugwu Investors in Nigerian equities have lost N399 billion in the month of June as widespread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to take tolls on economies across the globe.   Market analysts believed bargain hunters, especially foreign portfolio investors who dominate the equity market has continued to trade cautiously as selloffs persisted, amidst the growing […]
News

NDDC relocates to new headquarters

Posted on Author Gabriel Choba

Top management of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), led by the Acting Managing Director/CEO, Prof. Keme Pondei and Acting Executive Director, Projects, Dr. Cairo Ojuogboh, yesterday resumed work at the new Headquarters of the Commission in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. This has been described as a major accomplishment in the eventful journey of the […]
Metro & Crime News

Police kill two, arrest 42 robbery suspects in Lagos

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Police in Lagos have, in the last one month, killed two suspected armed robbers and arrested 42 others, among them 15 traffic robbers. The state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, disclosed this yesterday while briefing journalists at the command Headquarters, Ikeja. Odumosu said his men foiled 22 traffic robbery attempts and recovered 10 assorted firearms, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: