Reps summon Justice, Finance Ministers over Chinese loans

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami and her Finance, Budget and National Planning counterpart, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, are to appear before the House of Representatives Committee on Treaties, Agreements and Protocols next Tuesday. Malami and Ahmed are expected to face the committee alongside Transportation Minister, Hon. Rotimi Amaechi, and that of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Ali Pantami. The ministers would be responding to questions on the review and implementation programme of all existing bilateral loan agreements between Nigeria and the Chinese Export-Import Bank and other loans sourced from China to finance the Lagos- Ibadan rail line and other projects.

The invitation was contained in two separate letters dated August 18, 2020 and addressed to the ministers and signed by the chairman of the committee, Hon. Ossai Nicholas Ossai. The letters, with reference no: NASS/9HR/ CT.102/04, for AGF and NASS/HR/10/ CTPA/110/07/095B for Finance Minister requested for certain documents. Malami is asked to forward the following documents: Official documents of the Power of Attorney for signing the loans as prescribed in appendix 3 of the loan agreements, certified official copies of the legal opinion given on all facilities as prescribed in appendix 6 of the loans agreements.

He is also expected to submit official documents of the Power of Attorney for the appointment of the borrowers’ process agent on all loan agreements as prescribed in appendix 7 as well as official confirmation letter by the appointed borrower’s process agents prescribed in appendix 8 of the loan agreements.

The Justice Minister will equally provide official copies of Attorney General of the Federation’s authorisation of the loan agreements. For the Minister of Finance, she has been requested to submit all official certified documents of conditions precedent to the first drawdown of the loan facilities as prescribed in Appendix 1 of the loan agreements. “All certified official documents of conditions precedent for each drawdown after the first drawdown as required in Appendix 2 of the loan agreements. “Official documents of the Power of Attorney for signing the loans as prescribed in appendix 3 of the loan agreements.

“Official documents of Power of Attorney for drawdowns as prescribed in appendix 4 of the loan agreements. “Certified copies of all irrevocable notices of drawdown on all the loan facilities as prescribed in the appendix 5 of the loan agreements. “Certified official copies of the Legal Opinion given on all the loan facilities as prescribed in appendix 6 of the loan agreements. “Official documents of the power of attorney for the appointment of the borrower’s process agent on all loan agreements as prescribed in Appendix 7.

“Official confirmation letter by the appointed borrower’s process agents as prescribed in appendix 8 of the loan agreements. “Official copies of notices of effectiveness of the loan agreements issued on all the loan facilities as prescribed in appendix 9 of the loan agreements. “Official certified copies of repayments schedule submitted by Nigeria and accepted by the lender before the effective date of the loan agreements and official copies of the Attorney General of the Federation authorization of the loan agreements.” Recall that the probe committee suspended activities on Tuesday for one week to enable lawmakers study documents already submitted by various MDAs concerning the contracts in question.

