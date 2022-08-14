News

Reps summon NPA MD over $753m; N1.61bn debts owed FG by 18 terminal operators

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Abuja

The House of Representatives Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has summoned the Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Mallam Mohammed Bello-Koko and 18 terminal operators over the debt of $753 million and N1.61 billion owed the Federal Government by the companies.

The invitation was consequent upon a query by the Office of the Auditor General of the Federation to NPA over the indebtedness of the terminal operators doing business in the nation’s ports.

Chairman of PAC, Hon. Wole Oke (PDP, Osun), who disclosed this in Abuja; assured that the National Assembly would ensure that all the monies are recovered.

He said apart from the summons, the committee would publish the names of all the debtor operators in national dailies and be blacklisted from further doing business with the government in future.

According to the query, the amount forms part of the debt identified by the Auditor General for the Federation as monies standing against the terminal operators as at December 31, 2019, in its report to the National Assembly.

The terminal operators are those operating at the Lagos port complex, TinCan Island Port, Delta Port, Rivers Port Complex, Onne Port Complex and Calabar Port Complex.

The Office of the Auditor General for the Federation, had, in his report on non-compliance/internal control weaknesses issues in ministries, departments and agencies of the Federal Government of Nigeria for the year ended December 31, 2019 said terminal operators were indebted to the government to the tune of $852.094 million and N1, 878,560,509.57.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

