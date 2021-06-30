News Top Stories

Reps summon PPPRA boss over unremitted N1.62bn IGR

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The House of Representatives has summoned the Executive Secretary of Petroleum Product Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA), Mr Abdukadir Saidu, over unremitted N1.62 billion Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) to the Federation Account.

The Chairman, House Committee on Finance, Rep James Faleke, gave the directive at an investigative hearing into alleged 30 billion dollars annual revenue leakage on Tuesday, in Abuja. Faleke said that the directive was necessary to enable the PPPRA boss give explicit explanation on what actually happened to the N1.62 billion IGR and why it was not remitted to the Federation Account. He said that committee would peruse the agency’s book from 2012 to date, adding that PPPRA must provide the IGR generated since 2012.

He also stated that the agency must provide the identity of the person it loaned money to, adding that the committee needed the approval letter from the Accountant General’s office. Faleke stated that on no account shall any withdrawal be made from the revenue account, stressing that a peep into the constitution would provide a better understanding. The lawmaker also demanded explanation on conflicting figures in the consumption of fuel in the country. He added that NNPC was earlier quoted to have said that daily consumption of fuel was 93 million litres, while PPPRA had also said that daily consumption of fuel was 80 million litres per day.

Said had failed to appear before the committee to answer questions. However, Mr Peter Etuk, PPPRA, General Manager Finance, PPPRA, while responding to the daily consumption of fuel, stated that the consumption on daily bases differs. He stated that some days, fuel consumption could go higher, while at some point it would reduce

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ishaku signs Taraba’s 2021 Appropriation bill into law

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Governor Darius Dickson Ishaku of Taraba State has signed the State 2021 Appropriation Bill into law.   At a short but impressive ceremony at the Taraba State Government House in Abuja, Governor Ishaku said with the passage of the budget, Government was ready to hit the ground running with its implementation. He commended members of […]
News

Ekiti varsity reverses self over banning of staff unions

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Governing Council of Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti, yesterday reversed itself on its earlier order proscribing workers’ unions in the institution. Last Friday, the council announced the immediate closure of the university and the proscription of the staff unions over protracted labour disputes. The action followed the heightening of protests and tension by the […]
News

Ortom: Miyetyi Allah vigilante can’t operate in Benue

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Fire yesterday gutted a building in Ilorin, Kwara State. The inferno was reported to have razed down the building housing three bedroom flats at No. 35B, Akorede Street, Tanke area of Ilorin, destroying valuables estimated to worth millions of Naira. The State Fire Service Public Relations Officer (PRO), Hassan Adekunke, said in a statement that […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica