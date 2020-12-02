Reps summon President over security challenges

The House of Representatives has resolved to invite President Muhammadu Buhari to appear before it and explain the worsening insecurity in the country.

The resolution was consequent upon the adoption of a motion of urgent national importance sponsored by Hon. Ahmed Satomi and all federal lawmakers from Borno State.

Before the decision was arrived at, the House has a rowdy session resulting into a closed-door session. Leading debate on the motion titled, “Urgent need to condemn and investigate the insane killing of unarmed farmers in Jere Local Government Area of Borno State, Satomi said he was pained that more than 43 people were killed in an “insane” and barbaric attack on rice farmers in Jere LGA on Saturday 28th November.

Satomi said he was troubled that the attackers tied up agricultural labourers working in rice fields and slit their throats in Zabarmari village near Maiduguri. The lawmaker consequently called for the declaration of state of emergency in the security sector.

But one of the co-sponsors of the motion, Hon. Ahmadu Jaha, through a point of order, disagreed with Satomi. Citing Order 6, Rule 1 of the House standing orders and rules, Jaha informed that the original motion to which he and his colleagues endorsed, had among the prayers to invite the president to appear before the House and explain the true state of security in the country, particularly in the North-East. He, therefore, proposed an amendment that the House invites President Buhari. “My amendment is that Mr. President should be invited to come and explain the security situation in the country, especially in the North-East.” Jaha’s amendment was overwhelmingly endorsed by the members.

However, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila objected, explaining that the resolution to declare emergency in the security sector was enough and should take precedence over invitation of the president.

He said: “You can’t summon the president. It will be exposing the Nigerian Army’s plan to the Boko Haram. It will be counterproductive.” But Gbajabiamila’s intervention was rebuffed by the lawmakers who protested vehemently shouting “no, no, no”.

Also, House leader, Hon. Alhassan Ado-Doguwa attempted to calm down frayed nerves and pleaded that the plan to invite the president be dropped because it won’t be advisable to discuss the nation’s security in the open because of its sensitivity.

His plea was also rejected. Following the insistence of members, Gbajabiamila called for executive session. He said: “Honourable colleagues, I’m a little bit disappointed with a lot of these ‘no, no”. This is not the spirit with which we started this 9th Assembly. We will go into executive session and resolve this.”

Before then, the lawmakers from Borno had berated the chairman of the House Committee on Air Force, Hon. Shehu Koko (APC, Kebbi) for dismissing the calls to summon President Buhari over the country’s security challenges. The members shouted Koko down and insisted that the president must be invited to appear before the chamber.

After the executive session that lasted for about 20 minutes, the lawmakers reconvened and Gbajabiamila called on Jaha to move the motion for the invitation of the President. The motion was unanimously adopted. But no date has been fixed for the president’s appearance.

