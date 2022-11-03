Reps summon security agencies’ heads for abandoning DICON

…Charges coy to produce arms to fight insurgency

The House of Representatives Committee on Defence has summoned heads of the nation’s security agencies to explain why they have refused to buy arms and ammunition from the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON).

The summon was issued following the adoption of a motion raised by Hon. Taofeek Ajilesoro (PDP, Osun) at a budget defence session with the corporation.

Those invited include the Inspector General of Police, Chief of Naval Staff, Chief of Air Staff, Comptroller General of Immigration and Customs as well as the Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

In his welcome address, the Chairman of the committee, Hon. Babajimi Benson (APC, Lagos) urged the corporation to produce quality arms and ammunition that could be useful in the fight against insurgency.

