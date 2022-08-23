Reps summon TCN boss over $33m Azura’s poor electricity generation

The House of Representatives yesterday summoned the Managing Director of Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Mallam Sule Abdulaziz, over epileptic power generation by the Azura power plant, after spending $33 million. The House also resolved to hire the services of a consultant to dissect documents presented by the officials of TCN.

The invitation was part of the resolutions reached by the House Committee on Finance, led by Hon. James Faleke (APC, Lagos) investigating the proposed sale of the National Integrated Power Plant (NIPP) by the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP), yesterday in Abuja.

In his presentation before the committee, the TCN’s Executive Director, Transmission Service Provider, Victor Adewumi disclosed that the Azura, which is located in Edo State, was structured to produce 450 megawatts of electricity.

Adewumi added that Azura had historically produced “accumulatively 1,755.9 megawatts. The 450 megawatts is expected to be generated at any time. If Azura is on, it should give you 460 megawatts.”

Earlier, committee chairman, James Faleke, argued that the epileptic power supply was a violation of the agreement signed. Falake pointed out that what was contained in the document provided was 1.7 kilowatts as against the 2 kilowatts presented by the team. According to him, the inability of Nigerians to set up industries stemmed from unavailability of electricity.

“Nigerians are willing to set up industries. But there is no power. But yet they have paid huge sums of money. This is just an issue; not witch-hunting. It is not about TCN but Nigeria. “So, all the questions I have for TCN, I will have to reserve it for your MD.

There are questions that this committee will like to ask when the MD is seated. “Whatever positions we find ourselves in, we are just opportune among 200 million Nigerians.”

