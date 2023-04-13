Reps Supplementary Poll: Majority Leader, Doguwa Still Leads With 4000 Votes, APC Chieftain

A former senator representing Kano South Senatorial District, Mas’ud el Jibrin Doguwa has tipped that the Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Ado Doguwa will win Saturday’s Supplementary election on the belief that the Majority Leader leads his opponent with 4000 votes, already.

Senator Doguwa is leading his closet opponent, Retired Air Commodore Salisu Yishau with over 4000 votes in the first leg of their contest on February 25th, as such he will in a landslide beats him after the contest.

Speaking in Kano, Senator Eldoguwa, explained that over the last decade, Alhassan and the All Progressives Congress (APC) have been very strong in the Constituency, adding that the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) candidate lacked the capacity, followership and public support to upstage the incumbent at the poll as at today.

“Don’t forget that Alhassan has been contesting and this is not the first time he is winning this election nor is this the first time that he is contesting in a supplementary election in the constituency” he stated.

And this particular re-run election, if you should look, at it well enough will see that Alhassan has a clear advantage over his opponent.

In the last election, Alhassan was leading his NNPP opponent with 4,900 votes and on Saturday, the re-run election is scheduled to take place in 13 polling units which have only about 7000 persons who had collected their voter’s cards.

In any matter in Nigeria, only about 50 per cent or less of those who collected their cards actually come out to vote. When you do these mathematics, we expect that the actual voters on that day would be far less than the over 7000 people who collected their PVCs.

” That again means that even if all the voters should vote for his opponent, which is not the case, he would still win the elections.

“But a very interesting point is that on one on one, Alhassan is stronger than his opponent in the area of the 13 polling units that were cancelled. These are his strongholds.

“The majority of the places where he is weak have been concluded and announced. They belong to him and he belongs to them and I am sure that even in the re-run election, they would root for Alhassan.

He explained that most of the allegations against the Majority leader in recent days were triggered by the desperation of his opponents to dislodge him from his seat at all costs.

He added that he was not surprised at the pressure that was unleashed on the Majority Leader saying that historically politics in the constituency has been fiercely contested by the incumbent and the forces against him.