Reps suspend Buhari’s 774,000 jobs scheme

Members of the House of Representatives have called for the immediate suspension of the Federal Government’s Special Works Scheme.
Earlier, the National Assembly and the Federal Ministry of Labour, Employment and Productivity had clashed over the recruitment of 774,000 workers for the scheme.
At the plenary on Tuesday, the House asked the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget, and National Planning not to fund the scheme, which is billed to take off in January 2021.
The National Assembly had appropriated N52bn for the exercise in the 2020 Appropriation Act.
Meanwhile, the House faulted the removal of the Director-General of the National Directorate of Employment, Dr Nasiru Argungu, who had backed the parliament in the controversy.
Also, the House urged President Muhammadu Buhari to reverse himself on Argungu’s sacking.

