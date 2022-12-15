Reps suspend debate on Diaspora intervention fund

The House of Representatives yesterday stood down debate on a bill for an act to establish the Nigeria Diaspora Intervention Trust Fund and for related matters sponsored by Kabiru Rurum. Bamidele Salame, a cosponsor of the bill, moved for the second reading and it was seconded by Jimoh. Leading the debate, Salame stated that the bill seeks to establish a legal framework to protect the investments of Nigerians in the diaspora in the country he said is necessary considering the huge volume of inflow every year. He stated that it seeks to give parliamentary and technical support to Nigerians in the diaspora investing in the Nigerian economy. This, according to him, is to prevent falling into the hands of fraudsters or protect them with enforceable laws when they do. Salame stated that the bill will also give required guidance on how to channel funds to proper investments or charitable work
