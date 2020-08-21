Reps suspend public hearings, committee sittings

The House of Representatives has suspended all investigations, public hearings and meetings and activities of standing and ad hoc committees until resumption in September. A letter from the House leader, Hon. Alhassan Ado Doguwa, dated 19th August, 2020 and addressed to all committees, ordered a stop to all activities. This order is coming on the heels of the investigation of the House committee on treaties, agreements and protocols of the review and implementation programme of all existing bilateral loan agreements between Nigeria and the Chinese Export-Import Bank and other loans sourced from China to finance the Lagos-Ibadan rail line and other projects.

The letter, titled: “Notice of suspension of activities, meetings, public hearings and all engagements of the standing and ad hoc committees” with reference number NASS9HR/OLDR/ ADM/Vol. 1. 0031 “urged the clerk of the House to ensure compliance.” The letter, signed by Doguwa, said: “The leadership of the House of Representatives has recently met and resolved that henceforth, all activities of standing and ad hoc committees be put on hold while the House is on its annual recess. “Accordingly, all standing and ad hoc committees are hereby directed to suspend with immediate effect all committee meetings, public hearings and other engagements until the House resumes its annual recess.”

No reason was, however, given for the sudden directive to suspend all committee activities in a letter addressed to chairmen and ad hoc and standing committees. Recall that apart from the probe into Chinese loans for the execution of railway projects in the country, the House committee on finance is reviewing the 2021 to 2023 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and the Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP) and investigation of N300 billion unremitted funds to the federal account by various ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs). Similarly, the House public accounts committee led by Hon. Wole Oke, has been investigating MDAs over queries raised by the Account General of the Federation. On Wednesday, the treaties, agreements and protocols committee, led by Hon. Ossai Ossai, summoned the Ministers of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami and that of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, to appear before it next Tuesday over the Chinese loans. At the sitting of the committee last Monday, the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi and the committee chairman, Ossai, had a heated argument leading to Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila intervening and calling for a break.

