News

Reps task security agencies on safety of girls, women

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The House of Representatives yesterday urged the Nigeria Police Force and the National Security Intelligence to fast track the investigations into the killing of Miss Oluwabamise Ayanwola in Lagos state and ensure that the perpetrators of the heinous crime are brought to justice.

T he decision was taken following the adoption of a motion sponsored by the minority leader, Hon Ndudi Elumelu. Presenting the motion, Elumelu said: “The House notes with serious concerns the rising cases of violence, incessant rape and ritual killing of female Nigerians by criminally-minded persons in various parts of the country, as alarming, worrisome and therefore the need for urgent reaction. “The House further notes that these incessant attacks are hindering national productivity as it is occurring amongst people in the productive age group.”

 

Our Reporters

