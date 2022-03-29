News

Reps threaten CEOs of 17 NNPC subsidiaries with arrest warrant

The House of Representatives public accounts committee (PAC) Tuesday directed the Group Managing Director (GMD) of NNPC Limited, Engr. Mele Kyari to unfailingly produce the chief executives of its 17 subsidiaries indicted by the report of the Auditor-General for the Federation (AuGF) over financial infractions next Tuesday.

Chairman of the committee, Hon. Wole Oke (PDP, Osun), who gave the order warned that the House would issue a warrant of arrest on the affected CEOs should they for the umpteenth time fail to appear before the committee.

He declared that the action of the NNPC in shielding its subsidiaries amounted to hiding something from the over 200 million Nigerians who owned the companies

Reacting to the statement by the GMD that he would take responsibility for the actions of the subsidiaries, Oke said: “With due respect, the parliament differs with you because we are guided by the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Legislative Houses Privileges Act and our rules.

“Yes, you have submitted a consolidated account. But the Auditor General who submitted his report to us audited, conducted audit pursuant to section 85 of the constitution and audited the account of these subsidiaries, published the report and submitted the same to the parliament.

“The report specifically mentioned these subsidiaries and having done so, the parliament is duty-bound to take the queries and observations as contained in the report. Aside this, parliament can also pursuant to the provisions of the constitution invite anybody to give evidence before this parliament.

“Except and except you have something to hide, then you can continue to shield these subsidiaries. But they must appear before Nigerians and tell them about the funds in their kitty. They have to come here and answer the queries about the abnormalities the Auditor general observed in their operations. This is our position.

“We don’t want to go through the process of invoking the necessary laws by issuing a warrant of arrest. We believe that we can jaw jaw, that we can discuss because we are all serving Nigerians.”

Speaking before the committee, the GMD, Mele Kyari said that the NNPCL was not hiding anything from Nigerians dismissing earlier media reports that about 107 million barrels of crude oil could not be accounted for in 2018.

 

