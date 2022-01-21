News

Reps to address 20m mental health cases in Nigeria

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Comment(0)

The House of Representatives yesterday resolved to initiate efforts to address the rising cases of mental health in Nigeria, which according to the World Health Organisation (WHO) affects over 20 million Nigerians. Consequently, it has mandated its Joint Committees on Health Institutions and Healthcare Services to liaise with the Federal Ministry of Health towards improvabouting mental health facilities around the country and further carryout serious sensitisation of Nigerians on this issue. It also mandated the committee on health institutions to explore the modalities of liaising with stakeholders in the health sector to promote, educate and sensitise Nigerians on mental health and report back within six weeks for further legislative action. The resolution was taken after adopting a motion brought by Hon. Uchechukwu Nnam-Obi at plenary.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Senate carpets Federal Character Commission on unity, cohesion

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim,

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Federal Character Commission and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Senator Danjuma Tella La’ah on Wednesday carpeted the Federal Character Commission (FCC), charging them to do more on the country’s unity and cohesion. The Senator, who spoke at the Workshop organised by the Federal Character Commission on the sensitization and public enlightenment on socio-economic […]
News

JUST IN: 2020 Nobel Prize in Medicine awarded to scientists who discovered Hepatitis C virus

Posted on Author Reporter

  Two American and one British-born scientist won the 2020 Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine for work in identifying the Hepatitis C virus, which causes cirrhosis and liver cancer, the award-giving body said on Monday. “Prior to their work, the discovery of the Hepatitis A and B viruses had been critical steps forward,” the […]
News Top Stories

Reps decry deductions from UBE fund

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Basic Education, Prof. Julius Ihonvbere said over N20. 2billion was deducted from the fund of UBE in the heat of COVID-19 crisis, saying that massive deductions of whopping amounts of money from Universal Basic Education (UBE) fund had prevented Lagos State Government and other states from accessing […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica