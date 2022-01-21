Reps to address 20m mental health cases in Nigeria

The House of Representatives yesterday resolved to initiate efforts to address the rising cases of mental health in Nigeria, which according to the World Health Organisation (WHO) affects over 20 million Nigerians. Consequently, it has mandated its Joint Committees on Health Institutions and Healthcare Services to liaise with the Federal Ministry of Health towards improvabouting mental health facilities around the country and further carryout serious sensitisation of Nigerians on this issue. It also mandated the committee on health institutions to explore the modalities of liaising with stakeholders in the health sector to promote, educate and sensitise Nigerians on mental health and report back within six weeks for further legislative action. The resolution was taken after adopting a motion brought by Hon. Uchechukwu Nnam-Obi at plenary.
