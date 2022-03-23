News

Reps to appeal repeal of section 84(12), reports judge to NJC

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

 

The House of Representatives has resolved to appeal the judgement of the Federal High Court sitting in Umuahia, asking the Attorney General of the Federation to delete section 84(12) from the Electoral Act Amendment Bill recently signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The presiding judge, Justice Evelyn Anyadike, had held that the section 84 (12)was “unconstitutional, invalid, illegal, null, void and of no effect whatsoever and ought to be struck down as it cannot stand when it is in violation of the clear provisions of the Constitution.”

Members of the House of Reps expressed disappointment and displeasure with the judgement nullifying section section 84(12) which they said was aimed at usurping the powers of lawmaking conferred on them by the 1999 Constitution as amended.

The House of Reps also resolved to petition the National Judicial Council(NJC) about the conduct of the judge who gave judgement against the National Assembly in nullifying section 84 (12) even when they were not necessary parties to the suit.

Former Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Professor Chidi Odinkalu, has also faulted the process used by the presiding judge that nullified section 84 (12) of the Electoral Act.

A copy of the judgment quotes the court saying the decision to nullify section 84(12) of the Electoral Act was taken after ‘hearing’ counsel in the matter and after ‘due consideration.’

For Odinkalu, that process sounds corrupt and crooked, arguing that courts don’t make an order by hearing nor do they go into due consideration.

He said: “This is a corrupt & crooked order on its face. When a case comes up for judgment, contrary to the text of this order, the court does not “hear” counsel nor does it go into “due consideration”. It simply proceeds to judgment after taking appearances. This judge is clearly corrupt.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

El-Rufai appoints judicial panel on police brutality

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

The Kaduna State Government has constituted a judicial panel of inquiry into acts of police brutality in the state. This followed the resolution of the National Economic Council (NEC) as fallout of the #ENDSARS protests. A statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Mr. Muyiwa Adekeye, yesterday said the Judicial Commission of […]
News

Green Entrepreneur Edmund Coutan advocates Use of Solar Energy

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Our carbon footprint is going to leave an indelible mark on the earth. This is a worrying thought, but some people have chosen their purpose and profession because of it. Green entrepreneur Edmund Coutan is one of these people. Young Edmund Coutan got started on the path of renewable energy early on, realized his dreams, […]
News

Omo-Agege, Wase salute Nigerians

Posted on Author Chukwu David and Philip

Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, in his message to commemorate Nigeria’s 60th independence anniversary, said that the country had demonstrated unusual resilience in the face of many odds. Consequently, Omo- Agege, called on those agitating for the breakup of the country to join hands with President Muhammadu Buhari to make Nigeria a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica