Aviation

Reps to ‘audit’ foreign airlines, seek jobs for Nigerians

Posted on Author Wole Shadare Comment(0)

The House of Representatives Committee on Aviation has vowed to ‘audit’ foreign airlines that are operating in the country to ascertain the number of Nigerians they employ as part of their cabin staff and technical crew (pilots and engineers).

The Chairman of the Committee, Nnolim Nnaji, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, said, “The parliament would also be interested in finding out the percentage of their tickets that are sold by local travel agents and at what commission.”

Nnaji stated that the audit would be done through the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) adding that: “If it is discovered that Nigeria is being short-changed in any way we will not allow it.”

He noted that the country has been over-generous to the airlines with unrestricted access to the Nigerian travel market which they must reciprocate by engaging indigenous pilots, engineers, and licensed cabin crew in their technical staff.

“Most of the foreign airlines are granted multiple entry points into the country so as Representatives of the people we will be interested in knowing how such gestures reflect in our economy and labour force.

“It is equally important that we know the percentage of their tickets that are sold by our local agents so that we ensure that what obtains in other climes are the same here,” Nnaji further stated.

The House of Representatives Committee Chairman on Aviation emphatically stated that if it was found out that the foreign airlines were not engaging Nigerians as part of their technical and cabin crew the committee would seek to correct it so that young Nigerian professionals could be employed.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Aviation

Covid: Australia’s Qantas says all staff must be vaccinated

Posted on Author Reporter

  Qantas has said all of its employees must be vaccinated against Covid-19, making it the latest global airline to mandate jabs for staff. Frontline workers including pilots, cabin crew and airport staff must be fully vaccinated by mid-November, reports the BBC. The company says its remaining employees have until the end of March next […]
Aviation

Qantas ‘disturbed’ by claims of gang infiltration

Posted on Author Reporter

  Qantas said it was “disturbed” by claims that some staff may have been involved in organised crime following an Australian media report that gangs had “infiltrated” the airline. The Nine newspapers and 60 Minutes reported the allegations based on a classified intelligence operation. It said agencies believe organised crime groups had infiltrated Qantas to facilitate […]
Aviation

Police nab five at Lagos airport for COVID-19 cerfificate racketeering

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

The Nigeria Police, Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos Command has arrested and paraded five COVID-19 certificate suspects at the airport, while two others are still at large. The suspects, Achibong Idonrenyin, Moses Samuel, Popoola Adewala, Wale Aderele and Abdulmalik Ibrahim, police said major in selling fake COVID-19 positive certificates to unsuspecting travellers within the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica