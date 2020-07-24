Reps to Buhari: Appoint coordinator for amnesty programme

The House of Representatives has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to appoint a substantive Coordinator for the Presidential Amnesty Programme for the Niger Delta in order to douse the rising tension in the region. The advice was given following the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Preye Influence Oseke.

The House also urged the National Security Adviser (NSA) to the President, and the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) to advise the President to appoint a Coordinator for the Presidential Amnesty Programme with a clear mandate to optimally actualise the objectives of the programme as well as bringing it to a successful conclusion like other disarmament, demobilisation and reintegration programmes in other parts of the world. In his lead debate on the motion, Oseke said that “on Friday, June 25, 2009, the Federal Government took a decisive step in the nation’s avowed commitment to bringing enduring peace, security, stability and development to the Niger Delta region.” By that declaration, the lawmaker noted that the country demonstrated an unwavering commitment to evolving a holistic solution to the problems of the Niger Delta region with a view to securing the region for growth and development, while also effectively tackling the criminal dimension to the problems.

He said: “The main objective of the Presidential Amnesty Programme was to disarm, demobilise and reintegrate armed militants back into communities with benefits such as opportunities in education as well as given financial stipends to those who gave up their weapons.”

The lawmaker, who expressed worries that the programme had not been able to achieve its ultimate objective of reintegrating all ex-agitators as originally envisioned, however, pointed out: “The absence of a substantive Coordinator for the programme is creating a vacuum that makes it difficult for the programme to be managed meaningfully, transparently and brought to a logical end.” Therefore, Oseke expressed concerns that since Friday, February 28, 2020, the erstwhile Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Prof. Charles Quaker Dokubo was suspended from office by the President.

He said: “We are aware that the suspension of the Coordinator was on the heels of numerous allegations and petitions surrounding the Presidential Amnesty Programme which prompted the National Security Adviser (NSA) to set up a Technical Committee to look into the activities of the programme.

“Again, we are cognisant that the Presidential Amnesty Programme’s inability to meet its mandate has culminated in several civil disorders including the blocking of the East-West Road by ex-agitators at different times. “Disturbed that a technical committee was mandated to oversee the programme, a development that has, in no little way, slowed down activities of the programme; we are also aware that though introduction of disarmament, demobilisation and reintegration programmes have become common practice in countries emerging from violent conflict, the most difficult aspect is the successful and long-term reintegration of former combatants into civil life.”

