Reps to Buhari: Declare state of emergency on ritual killings

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Abuja

…Want IGP to step up surveillance

The House of Representatives Wednesday asked the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency on ritual killings in the country.

It also called on the National Orientation Agency (NOA), parents, heads of schools, religious leaders and the media to undertake a campaign to change the negative narrative that is bedevilling the society.

The decision was consequent upon the adoption of a motion sponsored by the Deputy Minority Leader, Hon. Toby Okechukwu (PDP, Enugu).

In adopting the motion, the lawmakers also asked the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, to take urgent steps in increasing surveillance and intelligence gathering with a view to apprehending and prosecuting all perpetrators of ritual killings in Nigeria.

They equally called on the Executive Director, National Film and Video Censors Board to rise to the mandate of the agency as the clearing house for all movies produced in the country, which promote ritual killings in the country.

Leading debate on the motion, Okechukwu said the incidents of ritual killings have assumed an alarming rate in Nigeria in recent times.

He lamented that: “The upsurge of reported ritual killings with increasing cases of abductions and missing persons in different parts of the country, which in most cases, the culprits also rape, maim, kill and obtain sensitive body parts of unsuspecting victims for rituals.”

Speaking further he said: “The Red Cross Society in 2017 reported that it received 10,480 reports of missing persons in Nigeria.

“Aware that on January 22, 2022, two teenage suspects and a 20-year-old reportedly killed one Sofiat Kehinde and had her head severed and burnt in a local pot in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

“Also aware that merchants of such wicked acts often use social media as a ready tool to advertise their evil behaviours.”

He also recalled: “The grievous killing of Iniobong Umoren, a young woman in her 20s; after being lured to a particular location in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State for a job interview, as widely reported in the national dailies.”

The motion was unanimously adopted with the Committee on Police Affairs and Information and National Orientation to investigate and report within four weeks.

 

