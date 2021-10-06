News Top Stories

Reps to Buhari: Expose, prosecute lawmakers sponsoring terrorism

The House of Representatives has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to name and prosecute members of the National Assembly alleged to be sponsoring terrorist’s activities in the country.

 

The advice was given at the Tuesday plenary presided over by Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila following the adoption of a motion of urgent national importance sponsored by Rep. Ben Roland Igbakpa (PDP, Delta).

 

Igbakpa, who came under Order 6 Rule 2 of the House Standing Orders and Rules, noted that Nigeria runs a democratic society, which clearly separates powers between the three arms of government.

 

He expressed worry about how on October 1, President Muhammadu Buhari ,in his Independence Day speech alluded to the fact that some members of the National Assembly sponsor terrorist activities.

This he stated makes all 469 members of the National Assembly look like prime suspects.

 

He stated that while on a short trip to Ghana, he was kept in the airport for over four hours and later missed the reason for which he embarked on the trip.

 

According to him, it was later explained to him that he was delayed due to the recent measures put in place as a result of the statement of President Buhari, which has raised special  attention to the presence of members of the Nigerian National Assembly.

“This is so that they do not escape Nigeria and cause problems abroad,” he explained.

