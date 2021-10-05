News

Reps to Buhari: Expose, prosecute lawmakers sponsoring terrorism

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Abuja Comment(0)

The House of Representatives has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to name and prosecute members of the National Assembly alleged to be sponsoring terrorist’s activities in the country.

The advice was given at the Tuesday plenary presided over by Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila following the adoption of a motion of urgent national importance sponsored by Rep. Ben Roland Igbakpa (PDP, Delta).

Igbakpa, who came under Order 6 Rule 2 of the House Standing Orders and Rules, noted that Nigeria runs a democratic society, which clearly separates powers between the three arms of government.

He expressed worry about how on October 1, President Muhammadu Buhari in his Independence Day speech alluded to the fact that some members of the National Assembly sponsor terrorist activities.

This he stated makes all 469 members of the National Assembly look like prime suspects. He stated that while on a short trip to Ghana, he was kept in the airport for over four hours and later missed the reason for which he embarked on the trip.

According to him, it was later explained to him that he was delayed due to the recent measures put in place as a result of the statement of President Buhari, which has raised special attention to the presence of members of the Nigerian National Assembly. “This is so that they do not escape Nigeria and cause problems abroad,” he explained.

This, he stated, made him feel ashamed as a privileged member of the House of Representatives.

He called on the president to name and shame these sponsors of terrorism and not let the whole members of parliament suffer the shame.

Igbakpa also called on the leadership of the House to liaise with the presidency to clarify the issue. The matter was duly adopted.

It will be recalled that the president last Friday alleged that some unnamed lawmakers in the National Assembly were involved in the sponsorship of terrorists’ tendencies across the country.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Religious Freedom: Centre ranks Nigeria under Buhari as most tolerant nation in the world

Posted on Author Our Reporters

No country in the world enjoys religious tolerance, freedom of speech and political association as much as Nigeria under President Muhammadu Buhari, the Centre for Social Justice, Equity and Transparency (CESJET) has said.  The centre, in a strategic report on the state of the nation, on Thursday, ranked Nigeria as the most tolerant amongst other nations across […]
News

Eze Imo: We’ve been marginalised, Imo North tells Uzodimma

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

Some stakeholders from the Imo North (Okigwe zone) area of Imo State, under the aegis of Okigwe Leaders Assembly (OLA), have called on Governor Hope Uzodimma to ensure equity and fairness in the appointment of the next Chairman of the Imo State Council of Traditional Rulers (Eze Imo). The group, which observed that the zone, […]
News

Nigeria, others lose $35bn, 3.5m aviation jobs to COVID-19 – IATA

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

Damning impact of COVID- 19 on air travel would cost Nigeria and other Africa’s economies 3.5 million aviation jobs, triggering a contraction of continental Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by $35 billion in 2020, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said yesterday. Until the pandemic outbreak, aviation’s contribution to African labour force and the GDP topped […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica