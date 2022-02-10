News Top Stories

Reps to Buhari: Impose state of emergency on ritual killings

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The House of Representatives yesterday asked the Federal Government to impose a state of emergency on ritual killings. The legislators also called on the National Orientation Agency (NOA), parents, heads of schools, religious leaders and the media to undertake a campaign to change the negative narrative bedevilling Nigeria.

This followed the adoption of a motion sponsored by Deputy Minority Leader Toby Okechukwu (PDP, Enugu). In adopting the motion, thelawmakersalsoaskedthe Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, to take urgent steps in increasing surveillanceandintelligence gathering with a view to ap-prehending and prosecuting all perpetrators of ritual killings.

They also ordered the Executive Director, National Film and Video Censors Board to rise to the mandate of the agency as the clearing house for all movies produced promoting ritual killings. Okechukwu said ritual killings have assumed an alarmingrateinrecenttimes. He said: “The upsurge in reported ritual killings, with increasing cases of abductions and missing persons in differentpartsof thecountry, which in most cases, the culprits also rape, maim, kill and obtain sensitive body parts of unsuspecting victims for rituals. “Further notes that the Red Cross Society in 2017 reported that it received 10,480 reports of missing persons in Nigeria.

“Aware that on January 22, 2022, two teenage suspects and a 20-year-old reportedly killedoneSofiatKehindeand had her head severed and burnt in a local pot in Abeokuta, Ogun State. “Further aware that the death of Sofiat has attracted national outrage and condemnation considering the ages of her killers. “Also aware that the merchants of such wicked acts often use social media as a ready tool to advertise their evil behaviours.” The motion was unanimously adopted with the committee on police affairs andinformationandnational orientationtoinvestigateand report within four weeks.

 

Our Reporters

