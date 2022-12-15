News

Reps to conduct forensic audit of Customs' ICT provider

The House of Representatives Thursday resolved to engage the services of forensic experts to audit the payment receipts and all activities of the IT service provider to the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Webb Fontaine.

Chairman of the House Committee on Customs and Excise, Hon. Leke Abejide who disclosed at the investigative hearing in Abuja, said the decision is to ascertain actual revenue lost to government and other stakeholders.

He said the government and indeed Nigerians had suffered various degrees of losses from downtime, a fault from the consultant.

According to him, government agencies are supposed to refund payments made for services they did not offer.

The chairman stressed that the committee would require some information from relevant agencies and said the committee would submit its report in four weeks.

 

