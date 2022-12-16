Reps to conduct forensic audit of Customs’ IT provider

The House of Representatives yesterday resolved to engage the services of forensic experts to audit the payment receipts and all activities of the IT service provider to the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Webb Fontaine. Chairman of the House Committee on Customs and Excise, Hon. Leke Abejide who disclosed at the investigative hearing in Abuja, said the decision is to ascertain actualrevenuelosttogovernmentandotherstakeholders. He said the government and indeed Nigerians had suffered various degrees of lossesfromdowntime, afault from the consultant.

Accordingtohim, government agencies are supposed to refund payments made for services they did not offer. The chairman stressed that the committee would requiresomeinformationfrom relevant agencies and said the committee would submit its report in four weeks.

In his presentation at the investigative hearing, the Director, Home Finance, in the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Alhaji Ali Mohammed who represented the Minister of FinanceBudgetandNational Planning noted that the contract had been in place since 2006 to date.

He claimed that the mandate on ease of doing business and to fast track clearing process of cargoes in ports had not been realised from the consultant as the Nigerian Customs will take over the services.

Mohammed explained that so far 60% of the contract payment had been made to Webb Fontaine. Also, making a presentation, the representative of Nigerian Customs Service, Mr. Kingsley Egwu corroborated the downtime and poor service by Webb Fontaine, which affected revenue generation to the government.

According to him, Webb Fontaine had not provided necessary training for Customs officials to properly take over the services.

While reacting to the presentation, the Managing Director of Webb Fontaine, Mr. Opeyemi Babalola agreed to the issue of downtime but maintained that there are site engineers on ground to address such issues at any point. In his ruling, the committee chairman insisted that CBN appears before it next week to provide some details regarding the investigation.

