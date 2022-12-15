News

Reps to DSS: Crime rate has reduced ahead of 2023 polls

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Comment(0)

The House of Representatives Committee on National Security and Intelligence has commended the Department of State Services (DSS) for the fight against crime through an “effective” intelligence service. Chairman Sha’aban Sharada gave the commendation when he led members on an oversight function at the DSS headquarters in Abuja. The lawmaker said kidnapping, banditry and terrorism had been reduced in the country ahead of the 2023 election because of the DSS stakeholders’ input approach to delivering its statutory mandate. He commended the DSS Director-General Yusuf Bichi for working to transform the service to “attain prominence” in protecting Nigerians.

He said: “The service was informed about the committee’s interest to carry out the oversight during your recent appearance for budget defence. “The objective of the exercise is to assess or evaluate your performance in implementing the 2022 budget and it is also carried out to discharge its constitutional mandate of ensuring efficient service delivery through judicious public expenditure management.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

World Bank: 2022 diaspora remittances to Nigeria to hit $20.9bn

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The World Bank has projected that remittance inflows from Nigerians in the Diaspora will rise by 8.85 per cent to $20.9 billion this year from the $19.2 billion recorded in 2021. However, the bank, which gave this projection in its latest Migration and Development Brief report, titled, “MigrationandDevelopment Brief 37,” released yesterday, noted that high-frequency […]
News

Delta 2023: Guber aspirant drops ambition

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, a governorship aspirant from the Ijaw ethnic group in Delta State, Sheriff Mulade, has withdrawn from the race to succeed Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in office. His withdrawal from the race came barely four days after Governor Okowa urged the Urhobo Progress Union (UPU) to prune down the numerous aspirants […]
News

UK, Nigerian Women on Global Investment Market

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Olori Boye Ajayi(OBA) Incorporation would be exposing women of Nigeria and United Kingdom on a project, Women in Investment(WIN) HER, scheduled for next month. The Managing Director, YD Company, Miss Yetunde Ogunnubi, who signed the release, said that, “The maiden edition on the 4- stage investment include; Education, Financial inclusion and Wealth creation project for […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica