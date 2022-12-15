Reps to DSS: Crime rate has reduced ahead of 2023 polls

The House of Representatives Committee on National Security and Intelligence has commended the Department of State Services (DSS) for the fight against crime through an “effective” intelligence service. Chairman Sha’aban Sharada gave the commendation when he led members on an oversight function at the DSS headquarters in Abuja. The lawmaker said kidnapping, banditry and terrorism had been reduced in the country ahead of the 2023 election because of the DSS stakeholders’ input approach to delivering its statutory mandate. He commended the DSS Director-General Yusuf Bichi for working to transform the service to “attain prominence” in protecting Nigerians.

He said: “The service was informed about the committee’s interest to carry out the oversight during your recent appearance for budget defence. “The objective of the exercise is to assess or evaluate your performance in implementing the 2022 budget and it is also carried out to discharge its constitutional mandate of ensuring efficient service delivery through judicious public expenditure management.”

