News

Reps to EFCC: Commence sales of seized properties

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Comment(0)

The House of Representatives adhoc Committee on Abandoned Property has called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to immediately commence sale of seized properties. Chairman of the committee, Hon. Ademorin Kuye, made the call at the investigative hearing on the sales of abandoned properties yesterday in Abuja. Kuye said that as long as the EFCC kept the properties in its custody, they would keep losing value and deteriorating, adding that such would not augur well for the country.

He said since the Federal Government has said that part of the 2021 budget would be financed from sales of properties, if these properties were kept without selling them, it would affect the budget. It would be recalled that the Federal Government on January 15, 2021, said in addition to borrowing locally and internationally, it would sell some government- owned properties to fund the 2021 budget.

The arrangement was contained in the public budget presentation made by the Minister of Finance, Mrs Zainab Ahmed. Kuye, however, said the EFCC should ensure a diligent prosecution of any properties still undergoing prosecution by the anti-graft agency before offering them for sale.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ozigbo welcomes INEC timetable for Anambra guber elections 2021

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Valentine Ozigbo, an aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) in Anambra State, has lauded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the early release of the timetable for the upcoming Anambra State Governorship Election, which holds on November 6, 2021. Addressing the press at his campaign office in Awka, on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, […]
News Top Stories

Buhari: 100m Nigerians’ll be out of poverty by 2030

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Peterside, Ahmed co-chair Agenda 2050 c’ttee President Muhammadu Buhari has stated that the Nigeria Agenda 2050 and Medium-Term National Development Plan (MTNDP) would lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty by 2030. The president made the disclosure yesterday during the inauguration of a new National Steering Committee to oversee the development of the MTNDP as […]
News

Egwu, senators, Rep shun Ebonyi PDP congress

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya ABAKALIKI

Three senators from Ebonyi State elected on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and a House of Representatives member also elected on the platform yesterday shunned the state’s congress of the party in which new party leaders were elected to pilot its affairs in the next four years.   The three senators- Sam […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica