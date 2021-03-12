Reps to EFCC: Commence sales of seized properties

The House of Representatives adhoc Committee on Abandoned Property has called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to immediately commence sale of seized properties. Chairman of the committee, Hon. Ademorin Kuye, made the call at the investigative hearing on the sales of abandoned properties yesterday in Abuja. Kuye said that as long as the EFCC kept the properties in its custody, they would keep losing value and deteriorating, adding that such would not augur well for the country.

He said since the Federal Government has said that part of the 2021 budget would be financed from sales of properties, if these properties were kept without selling them, it would affect the budget. It would be recalled that the Federal Government on January 15, 2021, said in addition to borrowing locally and internationally, it would sell some government- owned properties to fund the 2021 budget.

The arrangement was contained in the public budget presentation made by the Minister of Finance, Mrs Zainab Ahmed. Kuye, however, said the EFCC should ensure a diligent prosecution of any properties still undergoing prosecution by the anti-graft agency before offering them for sale.

