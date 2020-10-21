Reps to Emefiele: Unfreeze 5,000 accounts

T

he House of Representatives has urged the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, to unfreeze 5,000 accounts, allegedly frozen by the apex monetary institution.

The directive was consequent upon the adoption of a “motion of urgent national importance” sponsored by Hon. Mark Gbillah (PDP, Benue).

Presenting the motion, Gbillah said he was “concerned about the plethora of petitions and “save our soul” (SOS) appeals from Nigerian citizens across the country in recent times about the untold hardship and poverty they are experiencing from extended freezing of their personal, corporate and other accounts by the CBN.”

“The burgeoning number of accounts being frozen by the CBN in Nigeria appears to be taking a huge toll on the nation’s economy and livelihood of millions of Nigerians and underscores the seeming flagrant abuse of this power by the CBN,” he said.

He expressed worries “about allegations from affected Nigerians that the CBN in its claim of exercising the CBN Governors powers to freeze bank accounts under section 608 of the Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act (BOFIA) 2004, incessantly violates Nigerians fundamental human rights to fair hearing and presumption of innocence until proven guilty as enshrined in section 36 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).”

The House in adopting the motion, resolved to “ask the CBN to within 48 hours commence a review of all currently frozen accounts in Nigeria and to after one week remove the freeze order on accounts frozen.”

