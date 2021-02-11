Reps to investigate alleged maladministration, corrupt practices in PRODA

The House of Representatives has resolved to investigate alleged maladministration and corrupt practices at the Project Development Institute (PRODA) in Enugu State. This followed the unanimous adoption of a motion by Rep. Henry Nwawuba (PDP-Imo), at plenary yesterday.

Speaking on the motion, Nwawuba said PRODA was a research agency under the Ministry of Science and Technology. He said that the mission of the institute was to facilitate the development and deployment of science and technology apparatus to enhance the pace of socioeconomic developmentinthe country.

According to the lawmaker, this was to be done through appropriate technological inputs into productive activities. “The Institute has over the years maintained a good record of project and programme delivery, especially with regards to her core mandates, working harmoniously with the supervising ministry, Ministry of Science and Technology

Like this: Like Loading...