Reps to NNPC: Provide award papers for $2.6bn AKK contract

The House of Representatives, yesterday, accused the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) of violating the local content act in the award of the $2.6 billion AKK project, which involves laying of pipelines for gas for Lokoja-Abuja-Kadun- Kano.

Chairman of the House committee on local content development and monitoring, Hon. Legor Idagbo (PDP, Cross River) stated this at the opening of investigation into alleged violation of local content act in the award and execution of the 4″×3186km (Kaduna- Kano section) of the Ajaokuta-Kafuna- Kano gas line pipeline project (AKK) segment 2.

He said the project was so important to the country for it was capable of generating wealth and employment to thousands of Nigerians.

He, therefore, ordered the chief operating officer, gas and power, Engr Yusuf Usman, who represented the GMD of NNPC, Melee Kyari, to furnish the committee with all contract award papers and all agreements signed with the Chinese government.

The investigation was ordered by the House acting on a petition by an NGO, Local Content Advocacy and Management Committee.

Presenting their position before the committee, solicitors to the group alleged that there was a breach of the local content in the award and execution of the contract. “The bone of contention is the issue of cost of the award of the AKK project which involves pipelines for gas, Lokoja /Abuja/ Kaduna/ Kano. That project is about $2.6 billion.

At the award of that project, NNPC, BPP insisted that there must be a local content company with the capacity and Bablinks Nigeria Limited is the company that has that local content capacity in the sense that they have done a lot of pipeline projects in Warri with Shell and they are one of the best in the country. Now, Brentex Consortium, being a company without experience into oil and gas pipeline, entered into partnership with Bablinks.”

They argued that: “In legal terms, there is supposed to be a consortium, the Chinese company, Bablinks and Brentex. The due process document that was produced by the Bureau for Public Enterprise that was taken to the Federal Executive Council to approve this contract, clearly specify that Brentex should be responsible for procurement of the pipelines while Bablinks should be responsible for construction and engineering services.

“So as technical partners, after they entered the agreement, they now removed Bablinks. If Bablinks was not part of the due process, there would have been no local content that the contract would have been awarded.

“So, because of the impact of that, it means that we went to China. Remember that the Brentex Consortium brought in the Chinese company, CPP, because they claimed to be the company financing, but when they came in, fraudulently they told NNPC we don’t have the money, bring in the Chinese government. So, CPP was used to bring in the Chinese Government.”

According to them, “What they have done is that, they now imported content… “If you go to China and you pay money in China, the only thing you can bring is a product; they cannot allow you do work.

“Why are they are allowing Chinese companies to come here? So now they have over 50 Chinese experts to come and take the job that locals will do. One Chinese engineer that they are bringing, would earn what up to what 500 Nigerians cannot earn in that project.”

