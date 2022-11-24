Reps to okay centre to control proliferation of small arms today

The House of Representatives is to consider the recommendations of its committee on national security and intelligence for the establishment of a Centre for the Coordination and Control of the Proliferation of Small Arms and Light Weapons in Nigeria. The report obtained by New Telegraph ahead of the consideration signed by the committee chairman, Hon. Shaaban Sharada, (APC, Kano) explained the trajectory of the document titled: ‘A bill for an Act to provide for the establishment of the Nigerian Centre for the Coordination and Control of the Proliferation of Small Arms and Light Weapons in Nigeria”.

The report stated that: “This bill was introduced on the floor of the House in 2019 and subsequently referred to the ccommittee on national security and intelligence pursuant to Order 12 Rule 2 after the second reading. “The committee held a public hearing on Monday, 27th September, 2021 in the Conference Room 231. “The hearing was declared open by the Speaker of the House of Representatives and was well attended by members of the committee and invited stakeholders.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...