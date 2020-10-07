News

Reps to partner FHA on delivering housing for Nigerians –Gbajabiamila

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Abuja Comment(0)

The House of Representatives is ready to partner with the Federal Housing Authority (FHA) to deliver housing for Nigerians, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila has said. Gbajabiamila said he believed Nigerians deserved the best in terms of housing, hence the House’s readiness to collaborate with the current management of FHA to achieve the mandate of the agency.

 

Speaking when he hosted the management of FHA, led by the Managing Director, Senator Gbenga Ashafa, on a courtesy call yesterday, the speaker said with the calibre of the people in the agency, he was of the firm conviction that they would take the agency to enviable heights.

 

“We’re happy that you’re here. We look forward to collaborating with you on very pertinent issues. I have no doubt that with the kind of team you have, the FHA is about to witness turnaround for good,” he said. Gbajabiamila added that the current team, whose MD, Senator Ashafa and the executive director, business development, Hon. Abdulmumin Jibrin, were former members of the National Assembly, has a responsibility, which they must carry out diligently.

 

“There’s no way you’ll talk about the development of any country without talking about housing or shelter. “By God’s grace, with you guys on the saddle, Nigeria will witness a lot of roofs on our heads. So, we are very ready to collaborate and partner with you.”

Earlier, Ashafa said they visited the speaker to familiarise themselves and seek for collaboration with the House, having been recently appointed and inaugurated. He appealed for the amendment of certain aspects of the Act establishing FHA, which he said would make their work more efficient and effective

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

The Campaign Against Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Something is cooking in Nigeria, and if utmost care is not taken, the country might seize to exist in the nearest future. There is an ongoing campaign to paint a picture of genocide against the Christian community. I recall that in recent times there has been a series of campaigns targeted at undermining the efforts […]
News

Anambra 2021: PDP, APGA, APC members defect to Labour Party

Posted on Author Our Reporters

As momentum gathers towards Anambra State governorship election billed for 2021, the political scene is witnessing realignment of sort with over 300 members from the ruling All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) party, the two major opposition parties, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC) shifting base to the Labour Party (LP) The defectors […]
News

Anti-terrorism coalition lauds Buhari, seeks improved support for the military

Posted on Author Our Reporters

As the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration intensifies efforts towards finding a lasting solution to the cases of insurgencies and violent clashes in some parts of the country, a coalition of 80 civil society anti-terrorism campaign groups under the auspices of the Coalition of Civil Society Groups Against Terrorism in Nigeria (CCSGATN), has commended the military, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: