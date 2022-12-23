News

Reps to pass 2023 budget Dec 28

The House of Representatives will reconvene two days after Christmas (December 28, 2022) to consider and pass the 2023 appropriation bill as well as the supplementary budget sent to it by President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday. Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila announced this at yesterday’s plenary following the inability of the House to pass the money bill before Christmas as earlier planned. Recall that the House as at yesterday, was yet to consider and pass the 2023 Finance Bill, which would set the tone for the implementation of the budget.

While making the an-nouncement, Gbajabiamila urged his colleagues to adjourn for Christmas but to return on the 28th of December in order to pass the budget. He said: “We just have to come back on Wednesday. We will come back for the one item of passing the budget; that’s all. Then, we can proceed on break fully,” he urged. Also yesterday, the House urged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and other Money Deposit Banks on the need to urgently activate mechanisms to ensure prompt remittance of school fees of foreign-based Nigerian Students to avoid deportation. The resolution followed the adoption of a motion brought by Hon. Akande Sadipe.

In her lead debate, Hon. Sadipe alleged that the banks have failed to quickly process the fees, thereby putting the students on the edge. She said: “Some Nigeria international students across the world are having hard times processing payments provided by the beneficiaries.”

 

