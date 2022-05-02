News Top Stories

Reps to pass anti-terrorism, money laundering, other bills Wednesday

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, ABUJA Comment(0)

The House of Representatives will reconvene Wednesday to pass three critical bills. The bills include: Proceeds of Crime Bill, Money Laundering Prohibition (Amendment) Bill 2011 and Terrorism Prevention Act A statement from the clerk to the House, read Dr. Yahaya Danzaria Sunday in  Abuja said: “I am directed to inform all Hon members, legislative staff, media and the general public that the House will hold plenary on Wednesday 4th May, 2022 by 11:00 am.

 

“This is intended to facilitate the passage of three bills which are of urgent public importance and equally enable Nigeria to meet some international deadlines and obligations.

 

“The bills include: Proceeds of Crime Bill, Money Laundering, Prohibition (amendment) Bill 2011 and Terrorism Prevention Act.” It will be recalled that the House postponed its plenary last week because of the repair work going on in the chambers.

 

However, the senate sat last week and passed the antiterrorism bill and attended to other pressing issues. Before embarking on the Easter break, the House passed a motion urging President Muhammadu Buhari to consider rejigging the security architecture in view of the endless killings in Benue, Plateau and other states of the federation.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

