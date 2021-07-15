News Top Stories

Reps to pass Electoral Bill today

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Comment(0)

The report of the Electoral Amendment Bill is expected to be debated and passed today on the floor of the House of Representatives. Chairman of the House Committee on Electoral Matters, Aisha Dukku (APC, Gombe), on Wednesday, laid the report at the plenary presided over by Speaker Femi Gbajabimila.

Moving a motion to lay the report she said: “That the House do receive the Report of the Committee on Electoral Matters on a Bill for an Act to Repeal the Electoral Act No. 6, 2010 and Enact the Electoral Act 2021 to Regulate the Conduct of Federal, State and Area Councils in the Federal Capital Territory Elections; and for Related Matters.”

The bill has generated a lot of controversy in the past few weeks, following the allegations that it had been tampered with. However, Gbajabiamila, who had denied the allegations, promised that the House would only receive and debate the authentic report from the committee.

He also promised that the parliament would pass the bill before legislators proceed on their annual recess today. Meanwhile, New Telegraph learnt that some civil society groups are planning to storm the National Assembly today to witness the debate on the bill. A member of one of the Abuja-based nongovernmental organisations, who disclosed this to our correspondent on Wednesday, said they would not allow the legislators to pass a “halfbaked” bill. He said: “We are prepared for them, and our members from the CSOs will be with them in the chamber to monitor proceedings. “We have been reliably informed that they have removed the electronic transmission of results, but since they are denying it, we will wait and see what they will come out with tomorrow (today).”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

UK needs further curbs to get COVID-19 under control, minister says

Posted on Author Reporter

    Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government needs to impose further COVID-19 restrictions and the risk of spreading the virus is higher in pubs, restaurants and nightclubs, Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said on Monday. “The purpose of these measures is to get the virus under control,” Dowden told Sky. “The point of moving to this […]
News Top Stories

Gunmen abduct family of six, three others from FAAN staff qtrs

Posted on Author Baba Negedu Kaduna

Gunmen in their numbers, on Saturday, invaded the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) Staff Quarters in Kaduna abducting a whole family of six and three other persons. Among those taken were a woman and her two children.   Sunday Telegraph learnt that the attack, which lasted for hours following a gun battle between the […]
News

Insecurity: Senator threatens to embrace self-defence

Posted on Author Chukwu David Abuja

There is palpable fear that the crisis between Fulani herders and communities in the South-West part of the country may deteriorate, following threats by Senator Solomon Adeola (APC, Lagos West), to join his Yewa kinsmen in Ogun State for self defence.   This was as the senator representing Cross River South in the Senate on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica