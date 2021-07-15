Reps to pass Electoral Bill today

The report of the Electoral Amendment Bill is expected to be debated and passed today on the floor of the House of Representatives. Chairman of the House Committee on Electoral Matters, Aisha Dukku (APC, Gombe), on Wednesday, laid the report at the plenary presided over by Speaker Femi Gbajabimila.

Moving a motion to lay the report she said: “That the House do receive the Report of the Committee on Electoral Matters on a Bill for an Act to Repeal the Electoral Act No. 6, 2010 and Enact the Electoral Act 2021 to Regulate the Conduct of Federal, State and Area Councils in the Federal Capital Territory Elections; and for Related Matters.”

The bill has generated a lot of controversy in the past few weeks, following the allegations that it had been tampered with. However, Gbajabiamila, who had denied the allegations, promised that the House would only receive and debate the authentic report from the committee.

He also promised that the parliament would pass the bill before legislators proceed on their annual recess today. Meanwhile, New Telegraph learnt that some civil society groups are planning to storm the National Assembly today to witness the debate on the bill. A member of one of the Abuja-based nongovernmental organisations, who disclosed this to our correspondent on Wednesday, said they would not allow the legislators to pass a “halfbaked” bill. He said: “We are prepared for them, and our members from the CSOs will be with them in the chamber to monitor proceedings. “We have been reliably informed that they have removed the electronic transmission of results, but since they are denying it, we will wait and see what they will come out with tomorrow (today).”

