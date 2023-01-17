Reps to pass pending bills before May 29

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep Femi Gbajabiamila has assured that the lower chamber would conclude work on all bills initiated by the 9th Assembly and transmit to the President for assent before the May 29, 2023 handover.

Gbajabiamila also called for unity among Nigerians ahead of the 2023 general elections.

He disclosed Tuesday in his address to welcome lawmakers from the Christmas and New Year break.

“This year, it is imperative that we focus our efforts on completing the tasks we have already initiated and closing out the assignments on which our legacy in this 9th House will be assessed.

“Several bills still in the legislative process need to be actioned as a matter of urgency, as these bills propose significant improvements across different sectors of our national life.

“Some of these bills are still in committee, while others are awaiting concurrence in the Senate. We will see to it that we conclude work on these bills so that they can be presented to Mr President during the life of this administration,” he stated.

