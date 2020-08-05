Reps to petition Buhari over NNPC, CBN, NPA others

The House of Representatives say it will petition President Muhammad Buhari over the refusal of some agencies of government to appear before its Public Accounts Committee (PAC) over allegations of financial irregularities levelled against them.

Consequently, Chairman of the committee, Hon. Wole Oke on Wednesday directed the Clerk to forward a petition to the president through the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and the Chief of Staff to the President on the matter.

The committee said it is unhappy with the refusal of the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emiefele, Group Managing Director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Managing Director of the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA), Hajia Hadiza Bala Usman and the Bureau for Public Enterprises (BPE) to appear before it over sales of Federal Government landed property across the country.

Also among the defaulting MDAs are the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the Petroleum Equalisation Fund (PEF).

Oke said the president should compel the agencies to honour the invitation of the House within seven days.

However, at its hearing on Wednesday, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) and the Nigeria Electricity Liabilities Management Company (NELMCO) denied selling any government property or being in possession of any proceeds from such sales.

TCN’s Managing Director, Engr S.A. Abdulazeez told the committee that: “TCN was not involved in the sales of F Government landed property. When the Power Holding Company was privatised, all assets and liabilities were handed over to the Nigerian Electricity Liability Management Company (NELMCO) and so, we have no presentation to make.”

In his presentation, Director General of NELMCO, Mr. Adebayo Fagbemi said not all PHCN assets were transferred to the agency, adding that some of the property handed over to him were already sold before they were handed over to them.

Like this: Like Loading...