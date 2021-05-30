News Top Stories

Reps to present security summit report to Buhari –Gbajabiamila

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Abuja

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has said that the report of the security summit organised by the House will be ready for presentation to President Muhammadu Buhari soon. Gbajabiamila, in a remark yesterday at the end of the summit, said the quality of inputs and presentations received by various stakeholders was unprecedented.

 

The speaker expressed appreciation to all those who contributed to the summit, saying Nigerians have shown that they could come together for a common good.

 

He said: “For the past couple of days, patriots honoured the invitation of the House of the Nigerian people to discuss a very important issue that has become the concern of all of us – insecurity.

 

“As it is often said, so far, so good. I am very impressed with the way well-meaning Nigerians have come together to proffer solutions to a national issue at the moment.

 

“I want to assure all stakeholders and Nigerians that this Special Committee of the House will consider all your inputs, come up with a report that would adequately proffer solutions to the problem and the report will be considered speedily.

 

“As I said during my speech at the opening, we would present our report to President Muhammadu Buhari for implementation by the Executive.

 

The President has given assurances that the report would be considered,” Gbajabiamila said. He said the stakeholders have rekindled the hope in him that Nigeria and Nigerians are capable of coming together for a common good.

 

“I want to thank everyone here today for their commitment to this task of finding lasting solutions to the insecurity problem bedevilling our country.

 

“I must say that the quality of input we received – over 1000 of them – from Nigerians was unprecedented. And the contributions from stakeholders from Wednesday to date have been phenomenal.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

