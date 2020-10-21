Reps to president: Issue executive order on Police brutality

President Muhammadu Buhari has been urged by the House of Representatives to issue an executive order to address matters relating to police brutality in the country.

The call was consequent upon a motion of national urgent importance sponsored yesterday by Hon. Sada Soli (PDP, Katsina) on the “need to address the possible breach of national security under the peaceful protests across the country.”

The House also appealed to the protesters to have faith in National Assembly and in the executive arm of government to find a lasting solution to the “lingering issues of general police misconduct.”

In adopting the motion, the House resolved to constitute an ad-hoc committee to interface with relevant security agencies and interest groups to ensure a peaceful end to the on-going #EndSARS protests.

The ad-hoc committee, which would be chaired by the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Ahmed Wase, would consist of the House Leader, Hon. Alhassan Ado-Doguwa; the Minority Leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu and representatives of the committees on defence, police, army, air force and navy.

The others are interior, national security and intelligence and human rights. While leading debate on the motion, the lawmaker expressed concern that the legitimate protests of the #EndSARS protesters are being infiltrated by hoodlums, which may result in the breakdown of law and order in the country.

He noted that “if adequate measures are not taken to address the protests, the country may be thrown into a state of complete anarchy, resulting in needless loss of lives and properties and posing a threat to governance across the country.” The motion was unanimously endorsed.

Like this: Like Loading...