News Top Stories

Reps to president: Issue executive order on Police brutality

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Abuja Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has been urged by the House of Representatives to issue an executive order to address matters relating to police brutality in the country.

 

The call was consequent upon a motion of national urgent importance sponsored yesterday by Hon. Sada Soli (PDP, Katsina) on the “need to address the possible breach of national security under the peaceful protests across the country.”

 

The House also appealed to the protesters to have faith in National Assembly and in the executive arm of government to find a lasting solution to the “lingering issues of general police misconduct.”

 

In adopting the motion, the House resolved to constitute an ad-hoc committee to interface with relevant security agencies and interest groups to ensure a peaceful end to the on-going #EndSARS protests.

 

The ad-hoc committee, which would be chaired by the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Ahmed Wase, would consist of the House Leader, Hon. Alhassan Ado-Doguwa; the Minority Leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu and representatives of the committees on defence, police, army, air force and navy.

The others are interior, national security and intelligence and human rights. While leading debate on the motion, the lawmaker expressed concern that the legitimate protests of the #EndSARS protesters are being infiltrated by hoodlums, which may result in the breakdown of law and order in the country.

 

He noted that “if adequate measures are not taken to address the protests, the country may be thrown into a state of complete anarchy, resulting in needless loss of lives and properties and posing a threat to governance across the country.” The motion was unanimously endorsed.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

‘Hand washing, cheapest way to attack COVID-19’

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Cross River Commissioner for Health, Dr Betta Edu, on Thursday said that the cheapest way to fight various diseases was through effective handwashing. Edu said this in Calabar while receiving over 200 handwashing stations donated by United Purpose, a non governmental organisation, for the Primary Healthcare Development Agency in Cross River. The commissioner, who […]
News

Foster unity in S’West PDP, be impartial – Bode George urges Caretaker C’ttee

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, has called on the newly appointed South West Caretaker Committee of the party to be a neutral arbiter and an impartial role model who must be seen to be guided by fairness, truth, sincerity and balanced justice. George, who disclosed this yesterday […]
News

ICPC: We received 19, 381 petitions in 20 years

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC), Tuesday, has said it received about 19, 381 petitions in the last 20 years. The commission was established in 2000.   Chairman of the ICPC, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, who made the disclosure in Abuja, said out of the total number of petitions received from individuals […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: