Reps to probe alleged fraud In IPPIS

The House of Representatives yesterday began inquiry into allegations that the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) was riddled with fraud and irregularities.

Theallegedfraudissaidto have led to the non-payment of salaries and allowances of federal civil servants The Public Accounts Committee led by Hon. Wole Oke, disclosed this yesterday at its sitting.

The committee said that leakages and sharp practices were observed in the course of their earlier engagement, with other agencies, particularly, theJ.S. TarkaUniversity of Agriculture, Makurdi, Benue State.

At yesterday’s investigation, the committee drilled theRectorof AuchiPolytechnic, Edo State, Dr. Zubair Mustapha, on the expenditure and financialauditreportsof thetertiaryinstitution, forthe years 2018 and 2019.

The rector told the committee, that pending salaries for the years under review, were due to anomalies in the IPPIS, a salary payment system introduced by the President Muhammadu Buhari’s government in 2017.

