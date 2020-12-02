News

Reps to probe alleged fraud In IPPIS

Posted on Author Philip Nyam ABUJA Comment(0)

The House of Representatives yesterday began inquiry into allegations that the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) was riddled with fraud and irregularities.

 

Theallegedfraudissaidto have led to the non-payment of salaries and allowances of federal civil servants The Public Accounts Committee led by Hon. Wole Oke, disclosed this yesterday at its sitting.

 

The committee said that leakages and sharp practices were observed in the course of their earlier engagement, with other agencies, particularly, theJ.S. TarkaUniversity of Agriculture, Makurdi, Benue State.

 

At yesterday’s investigation, the committee drilled theRectorof AuchiPolytechnic, Edo State, Dr. Zubair Mustapha, on the expenditure and financialauditreportsof thetertiaryinstitution, forthe years 2018 and 2019.

 

The rector told the committee, that pending salaries for the years under review, were due to anomalies in the IPPIS, a salary payment system introduced by the President Muhammadu Buhari’s government in 2017.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Inflation to push AMCON’s debt to N7trn by 2024

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

At its current pace, the nation’s rate of inflation could see the over N4 trillion that the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) owes the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) increasing to N7 trillion by 2024, the corporation has said.   Speaking at the annual seminar for Justices of the Courts of Appeal in Abuja […]
News

World Heart Day: Coalition seeks concerted effort to eliminate trans fats

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

As part of events marking this year’s World Heart Day, the Network for Health Equity and Development (NHED) and Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA), have called for concerted efforts in the regulation of trans fats use in Nigeria. NHED and CAPPA, in a statement issued in Abuja said that the World Heart Day […]
News

NSIP operates with solid, verifiable database: Kwara Focal Person

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

The Kwara State Focal Person for the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP), Mrs. Bashirah AbdulRazaq Sanusi, has denied reports that the scheme has no records of beneficiaries of the popular Trader Moni. In a statement issued in Ilorin yesterday, the Focal Person described the report as false, and urged members of the public to disregard […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: