Reps to probe export of 7,200 refrigerated penis from Nigeria

The House of Representatives Thursday resolved to investigate the seizure of 7,200 refrigerated penis from Nigeria by the Chinese authorities.

The reolution was consequent upon the adoption of a motion co-sponsored by Hon. Rimamnde Shawulu Kwewum and Hon. Olajide Olatubosun.

Presenting the motion, Hon. Kwewum noted that about two weeks ago, acting on the information provided by an anonymous source, Chinese authorities seized a cargo ship that sailed from Nigeria with 7,200 refrigerated penis, the which were found in 36 boxes labelled as plantain on the ship that harboured at the Shanghai port called Red Market.

He said that the Chinese General Administration of Customs had alerted that an increasingly large number of armed groups in Africa use organs which are harvested in unsanitary conditions to finance their nefarious activities.

The lawmaker recalled that the media was awash a few years ago with horrifying stories of the harvest of organs of Nigerians and other Africans stranded in Libya for sale in Europe, the Middle East, America and China.

