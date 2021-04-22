News

Reps to probe export of 7,200 refrigerated penis from Nigeria

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Comment(0)

The House of Representatives Thursday resolved to investigate the seizure of 7,200 refrigerated penis from Nigeria by the Chinese authorities.
The reolution was consequent upon the adoption of a motion co-sponsored by Hon. Rimamnde Shawulu Kwewum and Hon. Olajide Olatubosun.
Presenting the motion, Hon. Kwewum noted that about two weeks ago, acting on the information provided by an anonymous source, Chinese authorities seized a cargo ship that sailed from Nigeria with 7,200 refrigerated penis, the which were found in 36 boxes labelled as plantain on the ship that harboured at the Shanghai port called Red Market.
He said that the Chinese General Administration of Customs had alerted that an increasingly large number of armed groups in Africa use organs which are harvested in unsanitary conditions to finance their nefarious activities.
The lawmaker recalled that the media was awash a few years ago with horrifying stories of the harvest of organs of Nigerians and other Africans stranded in Libya for sale in Europe, the Middle East, America and China.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

A’Ibom community to govt: Rescue us from cultists

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

Residents of Inen community in OrukAnam Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State have cried out to the state government to rescue and save them from members of Dbam and Iceland confraternities, rival cult groups, who have frequently been attacking each other in a battle of supremacy for about eight months now. The residents, who […]
News

MOSOP to protest criminal charges against Saro-Wiwa, others

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

The Movement for the Survival of Ogoni People (MOSOP) has appealed to the Federal Government to clear names of the late environmentalist, Ken Saro-Wiwa and eight of his kinsmen of murder charges, stressing that Ogoni were ready to embark on a peaceful protest President of MOSOP, Fegalo Nsuke, who stated this in Port Harcourt, Rivers […]
News Top Stories

Buhari: ECOWAS common currency in serious jeopardy

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…says regional bloc at a crossroads President Muhammadu Buhari has cautioned that the ambition for Eco regional currency could be in ‘serious jeopardy’ unless member states complied with agreed processes of reaching the collective goal. In a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President also expressed concern over the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica