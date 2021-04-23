Reps to probe export of 7,200 refrigerated penises from Nigeria

The House of Representatives yesterday resolved to investigate the seizure of 7,200 refrigerated penises from Nigeria by the Chinese authorities. The resolution was consequent upon the adoption of a motion co-sponsored by Hon. Rimamnde Shawulu Kwewum and Hon. Olajide Olatubosun. Presenting the motion, Hon. Kwewum noted that about two weeks ago, acting on the information provided by an anonymous source, Chinese authorities seized a cargo ship that sailed from Nigeria with 7,200 refrigerated penises which were found in 36 boxes labelled as plantain on the ship that harboured at the Shanghai port called Red Market.

He said that the Chinese General Administration of Customs had alerted that an increasingly large number of armed groups in Africa use organs which are harvested in unsanitary conditions to finance their nefarious activities. The lawmaker recalled that the media was awash a few years ago with horrifying stories of the harvest of organs of Nigerians and other Africans stranded in Libya for sale in Europe, the Middle East, America and China.

“Aware that the increasing cases of missing persons, ritual killings and trafficking of persons out of the country may be linked to the Red Market which can be attributed to the trafficking of young men and women who end up being victims of organ harvesting; “Also aware that the increased banditry, kidnappings and spiraling violence in several parts of the country today make those parts of the country vulnerable and provide safe havens and ready supply channels for the illicit activities; “Concerned that harvest of organs can only be done by medical surgeons with the aid of rogue public officials; “Also concerned that perpetrators of the illicit trade generate between $600 million to $1.2 billion profit annually and have been encouraged by poor security situations to use the Third World as the major suppliers; “Further aware that as early as 1987, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared that the illegal trade violates the Universal Declaration of Human Rights as well as taking unfair advantage of the poorest and most vulnerable groups in the world; “Cognizant that the International Community has made efforts to curb the menace of Red Market, such as the Istanbul Declaration urging professionals to put an end to the unethical actions where organs of unfortunate victims of economic migrants and human trafficking in Europe and the Middle East are ripped off, thereby constituting a gross abuse of the rights to life of those Nigerians; “Convinced that if nothing is done to curb this criminal act, more criminals will set up shops dealing in human organs in Nigeria, taking advantage of the insecurity in the country; “The motion was adopted and referred to the committees on human rights and national security and intelligence to investigate the whole gamut of this value chain known as red market or illicit market in human organs and report back within ten (10) weeks for further legislative action.

