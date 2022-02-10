News

Reps to probe ITF for operating unapproved budget

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The House of Representatives public accounts committee (PAC), yesterday summoned the acting Director General of the Industrial Training Fund (ITF), Mrs AdesolaTaiwo, overtheallegedoperation of budgets from 2018 to 2021 without the approval of the National Assembly. Chairman of the committee, Oluwole Oke (PDP, Osun), announcedthis while interrogating the DG over several financial infractions recorded at the agency. The committee is to also write to the Clerk of the National Assembly to demand for evidence of the conveyance of the agency’s annual budget from the Presidency to the National Assembly in the years under probe. The committee chairman vowed to uncover the circumstances surrounding the operation of the unapproved budgets by the agency contrary to section 81 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

 

