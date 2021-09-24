News

Reps to probe leakage of classified security documents

The House of Representatives has mandated its Committee on National Security and Intelligence to investigate the alleged leakage of classified security documents to the public and report back within two weeks. This followed the adoption of a motion titled “Need to address leakage of classified security documents to the public” brought by Samuel Babatunde Adejare at yesterday’s plenary.

In his lead debate, Adejare said the recurring incidents of leakage of classified security documents to the public through the various social media platforms are jeopardising the fight against insurgency, banditry, kidnapping and other crimes. He said the Federal Gov-ernment has been making efforts through the provision of human, material and financial resources in the fight against insecurity.

The legislator said: “Concerned that the leakage of classified security documents and other acts of sabotage is causing failure of intelligence gathering, misunderstanding and lack of cohesion among operatives involved in different operations against insurgency and other acts of terrorism in Nigeria. “Disturbed that the unfortunate situation is enabling other acts of crimes and criminalities such as jailbreaks, mass abductions, invasion of farms and animal rustling; “Worried that if such acts of sabotage are left unchecked, they may pose great risks to the lives of security personnel and ultimately imperil the country.” The motion was passed without debate.

